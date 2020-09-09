PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.81. 190,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,150. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

