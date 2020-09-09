PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

