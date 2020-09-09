PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ISD opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Dividend History for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD)

