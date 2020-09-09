PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.95

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $101.94, with a volume of 13035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 106.1% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.