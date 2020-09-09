Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Announces Final Dividend of $0.06

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$26.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$24.15.

In related news, insider Deena Shiff bought 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$26.00 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,998.00 ($35,712.86).

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

