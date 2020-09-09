Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,687 New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 90.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. 63,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,493. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $656,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 373,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

