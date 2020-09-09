Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,415. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average is $186.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

