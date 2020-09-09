Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,032 UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.19. 108,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.99. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $296.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

