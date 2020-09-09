Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,666,000. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $63.34. 4,450,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

