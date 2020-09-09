Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.34.
Property Franchise Group Company Profile
