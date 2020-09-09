Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Wednesday. Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.34.

Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

