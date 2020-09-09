ProxyNode (PRX) Price Reaches $0.0003

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $44,359.73 and approximately $47.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00742887 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00779703 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000889 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 172,476,766 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

