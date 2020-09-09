Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.29. Purple Innovation also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 1,088,582 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $16,377,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,868. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.