PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 89.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $103,129.24 and approximately $389.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00744386 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.50 or 1.00510031 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.01763955 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00134248 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

