Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

QIWI stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The business had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 4.1% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

