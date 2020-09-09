QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.40. 504,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.