Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QTNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

QTNT opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.54. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quotient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

