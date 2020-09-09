Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 821.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.