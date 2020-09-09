RealChain (RCT) Trading 42.6% Higher This Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. RealChain has a market cap of $104,402.54 and $3,792.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.05149956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00036326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052290 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,044,073 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

