RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $72.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.22.

RP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $305,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 858,118 shares of company stock worth $54,300,979. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter valued at $97,031,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 658,495 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in RealPage by 79,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 536,690 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,750,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RP traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.