Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
RCON opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Recon Technology Company Profile
