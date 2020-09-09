Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RCON opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.