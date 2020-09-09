Red River Bancshares Inc (RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 24th

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price bought 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,103,818. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.