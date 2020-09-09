Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Red Violet stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $234.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Red Violet by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Red Violet during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

