Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RWC)

Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.11.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow and control systems, and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name.

