RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. RESAAS Services shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 46,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

