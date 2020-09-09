Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.
Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
