Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

