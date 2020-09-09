Rise (RISE) Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Rise has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $394.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027130 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000857 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 158,955,533 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

