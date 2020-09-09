ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

