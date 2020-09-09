Running Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.72. 191,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

