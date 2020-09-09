Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.27 on Wednesday, reaching $192.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $197.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.73 and its 200 day moving average is $165.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

