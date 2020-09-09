Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:PSSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Sabre Insurance Group Plc (LON:PSSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PSSL stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 894 ($11.68). The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 70.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.28. The company has a market capitalization of $630.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

About Sabre Insurance Group

