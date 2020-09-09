Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 8.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,898,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 909,378 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

