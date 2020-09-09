Safe Haven One Day Trading Volume Reaches $804,070.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $804,070.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.01629352 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

