Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $70.28 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.58 per share, for a total transaction of $71,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 310.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 241.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

