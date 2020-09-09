Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $142.24. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $50,743,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $19,470,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,106,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

