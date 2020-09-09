Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 30,852 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $154,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.66. The company had a trading volume of 466,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,041 shares of company stock worth $167,059,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.