Sculptor Capital LP Buys Shares of 124,654 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $80.28. 77,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,208. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

