Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 111,278 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of Wynn Resorts worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,298 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,537. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.