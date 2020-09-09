Sculptor Capital LP Grows Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 179.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Altice USA by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,632,000 after buying an additional 9,428,458 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,327,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,043,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after buying an additional 3,765,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,189,000 after buying an additional 379,040 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,625,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300,796 shares of company stock worth $169,541,822. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 192,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

