Sculptor Capital LP Invests $92.69 Million in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 889,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,691,000. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 0.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.07% of T-Mobile Us at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,723,000 after buying an additional 2,545,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 483.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,258,000 after buying an additional 2,150,006 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $113.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,824. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

