Sculptor Capital LP Takes $248.54 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,033,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,538,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.26% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 467,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

