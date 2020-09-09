Sculptor Capital LP Takes $51.68 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 351,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,675,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.47% of Madison Square Garden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at about $246,660,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,742,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,469,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.23. 221,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,709. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

