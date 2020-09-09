Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $404,869.47 and approximately $952.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.83 or 0.05168684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052213 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

