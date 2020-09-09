Serum Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00024445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $126.23 million and $498.16 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00234070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.01667046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00171983 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

