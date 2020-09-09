Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.55, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Shine Corporate alerts:

Shine Corporate Company Profile

Shine Corporate Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and Emerging Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides medical negligence, public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.