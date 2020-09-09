Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) versus Akerna (NYSE:KERN) Critical Analysis

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Akerna.

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 5.05% 10.85% 5.74% Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $650.52 million 2.64 $20.11 million $0.74 65.00 Akerna $10.92 million 5.94 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Akerna on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

