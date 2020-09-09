Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,996,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185,144 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 98,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,710. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

