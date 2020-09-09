Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $690.53 million, a P/E ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 977,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 98.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 201,680 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

