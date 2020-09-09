Sontag Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sontag Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,979 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,370,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

