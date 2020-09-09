South32 Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:S32)

South32 Ltd (ASX:S32) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.17.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

