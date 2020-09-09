SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

